Man arrested with heroin worth Rs 90.79 crore in Mizoram's Champhai

Aizawl, Nov 7 (PTI) A man was arrested in Mizoram's Champhai district with heroin worth Rs 90.79 crore, the Assam Rifles said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of the Assam Rifles and the state Excise and Narcotics Department conducted a raid in Zote village near the Myanmar border on Wednesday and made the seizure, according to a statement.

In the raid, 129.7 gram of heroin worth Rs 90.79 crore was seized from the possession of Lallianchhunga, 49, a resident of Champhai town, it said.

The heroin was hidden in the dashboard of the vehicle in which the accused was travelling, it added. PTI CORR SOM