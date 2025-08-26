Man arrested with over 300 grams of smack in UP's Amethi

Amethi (UP), Aug 26 (PTI) A man was arrested with over 300 grams of smack worth around Rs 35 lakh, police said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Arshad Ali alias Sonu.

Superintendent of Police of Amethi, Aparna Rajat Kaushik, said that under the "Nasha Mukt Amethi Abhiyan", police arrested Arshad on Tuesday during vehicle checking.

During the search, 315 grams of smack was recovered from his possession, estimated to be worth about Rs 35 lakh, she said.

A case has been registered and the accused has been sent to jail, she added.