Man arrested with psychotropic drugs, controlled medicines in Delhi's Dwarka

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) An active criminal was arrested in southwest Delhi's Dwarka after police recovered narcotic substances and controlled psychotropic medicines from his possession, officials said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Sanjay (35), was apprehended in Bindapur area following a tip-off about the sale of illegal drugs.

According to the officials, a police team received an information on January 24 that a person would arrive in Dwarka Sector-3 to sell banned medicines and narcotic substances. Acting on the input, the police team reached the spot and laid a trap.

During the operation, the suspect was intercepted and searched.

"The team recovered 11 tablets of Buprenorphine and Sublingual Vernor N and nine injections of Pheniramine Maleate IP Avil (10 ml each)," the officials said.

While these medicines have legitimate medical uses, they are strictly regulated under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and the NDPS Act. Their unauthorised possession and sale for non-medical use is illegal.

Following the recovery, a case was registered and the accused was taken into custody.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he was unemployed and addicted to drugs. "He used to sell banned medicines to meet his expenses related to intoxication," the officer said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI BM AKY