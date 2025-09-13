Man assaulted and abducted in Beed district

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Sept 13 (PTI) A man was allegedly assaulted and abducted by a group of individuals in Beed district of Maharashtra, police said on Saturday.

The incident unfolded on Friday evening in the Gorevasti area when the victim, Nagnath Nanavare, was traveling to meet a woman.

As per a complaint lodged by his wife, her brother-in-law had demanded money from her parents to settle her second marriage with Nanavare, and threatened her, an official said.

"The complainant was informed by her brother-in-law that her husband had been attacked with wooden sticks by at least nine people in Kalayannangar area and abducted in a four-wheeler. Another four-wheeler was also used in the crime," as per the FIR.

Police registered a case against 11 persons, including three from Ahilyanagar district, who have been identified, under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) on charges of rioting, unlawful assembly, abduction, and voluntarily causing hurt.

Police have formed teams to trace Nanavare, a Beed rural police station official told PTI. PTI AW NSK