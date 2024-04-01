Man assaulted by men irked by pet dog's bark succumbs to injuries in Kerala

Kochi, Apr 1 (PTI) A man who was undergoing treatment after being assaulted by a group of people, who were irked by his dog's barking last week, succumbed to his injuries on Monday, police said here.

Advertisment

Vinod, a driver at the Kerala High Court, was allegedly attacked on March 25 by four youngsters employed with the central government.

The accused, who are from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan, work at the local post office, police said. They were arrested the following day.

According to the police, the four accused targeted Vinod's dog for barking. "The accused resided in an apartment near his house. According to the complaint, on March 25 they threw sandals at Vinod's pet dog for barking. This led to an altercation and assault, during which one of the accused strangled the deceased from behind, rendering him unconscious," a police officer told PTI.

Advertisment

During the assault, Vinod suffered brain damage, the police said, and was hospitalised for six days until his death today.

On March 26, police filed a case and arrested the accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), and 307 (attempt to murder).

"Now we will submit a report and will change the section from 307 to 302 (Murder)," the police said.

Vinod worked as the driver of High Court Judge Sathish Ninan. PTI RRT RRT ANE