Man assaulted by private company director in Gurugram

Gurugram, Nov 18 (PTI) A private company was assaulted by his company director and guards at their office in sector 44 here on Friday, police said.

According to the complaint filed by Ashish Ahluwalia, he reached office at around 9:30 am. After some time company director Sandeep Yadav, his associates Amit Yadav, Sajjan Yadav and some guards came there “Sandeep started abusing me and asked for some files and even started manhandling me. When I was trying to make a video, they snatched my mobile and brutally thrashed me in the office and threatened to kill me,” he said in his complaint.

“Two employees Ashish Yadav and Ratipal were also thrashed because they tried to save me”, Ahluwalia alleged.

He also alleged that the director was angry over an old case in which a company employee Sanjay Chaudhary assaulted him and an FIR was registered against him in sector 10 A police station, police said.

An FIR was registered against Sandeep and others under sections 323 (causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (common intention) of the IPC at Sushant Lok police station on Friday, police said. PTI COR NB NB