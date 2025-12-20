Man assaulted in Rajasthan's Baran, 8 held

Kota (Rajasthan) Dec 20 (PTI) Eight people were detained on Saturday for allegedly assaulting a man, who was returning from a condolence meeting, here in the Baran Sadar area, police said.

The incident occurred at around 4.30 pm Saturday when Naresh Meena was returning from a condolence meeting in Aakhedi village, the former Sarpanch Tolara, his two sons and around eight others with them allegedly abused Meena and attempted to hit his vehicle, Baran city DSP Hariram Soni said.

Meena contested as an independent candidate against Congress MLA and former minister Pramod Jain Bhaya in the by-poll in Anta assembly seat in Baran district, police said.

Meena alleged that former Sarpanch Tolaram is MLA Pramod Jain Bhaya's man.

Meanwhile, hearing of the incident, Meena's supporters also reached there and pelted stones at Tolaram's house and set his car on fire, Soni added.

However, Meena claimed the assailants themselves burnt their car in conspiracy to fabricate a false case against him.

The police have detained eight people involved in the incident, including Tolaram, his two sons, the DSP said, adding that following the investigation, cross cases on both parties involved in the matter will be lodged.

Meanwhile, the police have been deployed on the spot, and the situation is now normal, he added.

Meena claimed that Tolaram and his two sons are involved in several criminal cases in the past. PTI COR SHS SHS