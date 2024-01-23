Man assaulted over trivial issue in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Jan 23 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was allegedly beaten up over a trivial issue in Airoli area of Navi Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.

A First Information Report was registered against two men, brothers, at Rabale police station though no arrest has been made.

Ramesh Pujari, the complainant, claimed that the accused, who are brothers, assaulted him brutally on January 21 when he objected to their taking bath in the open in front of his house in Yadav Nagar locality.

The FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code section 323 (assault) and further probe was on. PTI COR KRK