Man assaulted over water dispute in Palghar; 2 couples booked

Palghar, Aug 11 (PTI) A 43-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was seriously injured after two couples allegedly assaulted him following a dispute over sharing water from a public source in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place at Alkapuri locality in Nalla Sopara area on Friday morning.

The local civic body has provided a public water tap opposite the victim's house for the daily needs of residents. Water is supplied there every alternate day between 4 am and 8 am, an official from Achole police station said.

On Friday, the two couples residing in the neighbourhood started drawing water from the public tap using an electric motor, to which the victim objected, saying by fetching at that rate, other local residents would be deprived of water, the police said.

The objection angered the two couples and they allegedly attacked the victim with a paver block lying on the road and iron rods, the official said.

"The attack left the victim badly injured. Neighbours rushed him to hospital where he is undergoing treatment," he said.

A case was registered against the four accused on Saturday under various Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections, including for voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation, and a probe was on into it, the police said. PTI COR GK