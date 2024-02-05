Man assaulted, thrown into Noida canal, says Delhi Police

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Monday said efforts are on to trace a 23-year-old man who was allegedly assaulted and thrown into a canal in Noida by some people.

Abdul Malik went missing on January 28. His relative filed a missing report, following which suspects Sonu Saini, Vinod and Virender were apprehended as the victim was last seen with them, a senior police officer said.

The complainant told police that Malik left his work place in the DBG road area but did not return home, the “Malik worked as a motor mechanic at Virender’s shop for 12 years but was sacked in November 2023 following some complaints about his anti-social activities,” the officer said.

“After that Malik started his work in a nearby shop with Sonu. Virender asked Malik to shift somewhere else as he was diverting his customers," the officer said.

During investigation, it was revealed that at around 11.30 pm on January 28, Abdul consumed liquor with Sonu, Zahir, Vinod and they then took him to Noida, police said.

"The accused told police that they assaulted the victim and threw him in Adha Canal, Noida," the officer said.

Zahir is at large and a manhunt has been launched to nab him, police said, adding that a search operation is underway to find the man. PTI BM NB