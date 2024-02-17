Man assaulted while trying to shoo away goat; 2 persons booked

Thane, Feb 17 (PTI) A man was assaulted by two persons while trying to shoo away a goat in Shil Daighar in Thane district, a police official said on Saturday.

Advertisment

Salim Shaikh sustained injuries in the eye, he said.

"Shaikh was shooing away a goat when its owner Vinod Sharma and the latter's friend Salim confronted him. They beat Shaikh with sticks. He has been hospitalised," the official said.

They have been booked for assault and other offences but are yet to be arrested, the Shil Daighar police station official said. PTI COR BNM BNM