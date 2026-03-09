Man assaults 24-yr-old woman, follows her to Gurugram hospital, throws corrosive material on her

Gurugram, Mar 9 (PTI) A 24-year-old woman suffered severe burns on her face and body after a man, who had assaulted her earlier in the day, followed her to the hospital she was taken to for treatment and threw a corrosive substance on her, police said on Monday.

The incident took place at Civil Hospital in Gurugram on Sunday evening, they said.

According to police, the woman, a resident of Nuh district, had come to her aunt's residence at Subhash Nagar in Gurugram on Sunday.

The man, also from Nuh, followed her to Gurugram and insisted that she meet him.

The two had a fight on Sunday evening, when the man assaulted her.

The woman, who was injured from the assault, was taken to Civil Lines Hospital at Sector 10 by her family.

At around 8.30 pm, the man arrived at the hospital, threw a corrosive substance on her and fled.

The woman, who sustained severe burn injuries on her face and several other parts of her body, was immediately rushed to the emergency room of the hospital.

Sub Inspector Anil Kumar, the investigating officer in the case, said, "The woman is being treated in the hospital. We are checking the footage from CCTV cameras installed at the hospital. We will take further action after recording the statements of the woman and her family." PTI COR RUK RUK RUK RUK