Man assaults BEST bus driver in Bandra road rage

Mumbai, Sept 17 (PTI) A 42-year-old man allegedly assaulted a BEST bus driver in Bandra in the early hours of Wednesday after a minor road accident involving his car, police said.

The incident occurred when the bus driver began driving toward Bandra Station after a traffic signal turned green. A car, speeding from St Andrews Road, suddenly swerved in front of the bus. The front of the bus collided with the car, causing minor damage.

When the driver stepped out to inspect the damage, the motorist and a woman accompanying him exited the vehicle, hurled abuses, and physically assaulted him.

An FIR was registered against the car driver, SV Peter, for the assault.

The bus driver then contacted the police emergency helpline. A patrolling team arrived at the scene and detained the motorist, who was later released after being served a notice, the official added. PTI ZA NSK