Man assaults car occupant; Sena (UBT) claims attacker bodyguard of Shinde party MLA

Mumbai, Sep 11 (PTI) A 35-year-old person has been arrested for allegedly attacking a man, who was sitting in a car along with his wife and children, with an iron rod in Maharashtra's Raigad district, police said on Wednesday.

The opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) claimed the arrested person is a bodyguard of ruling Shiv Sena's MLA from Karjat, Mahendra Thorve.

The incident took place at Neral on Saturday when the accused, Shivaji Sonavale, a resident of Karjat taluka, attacked the man sitting in the car, police said.

A video of the attack has surfaced on social media platforms.

Taking cognisance of the incident, a case was registered against the accused and he was placed under arrest, an official said.

According to initial information, the accused and the victim knew each other and a scuffle broke out between them over the issue of breaking the window of the vehicle, he said.

Meanwhile, uploading the video of the incident on X, the Shiv Sena (UBT) claimed the arrested person is a bodyguard of Sena MLA from Karjat, Thorve.

Targeting Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who heads the Shiv Sena, the opposition party said the law and order situation has deteriorated in Maharashtra. PTI DC PR RSY