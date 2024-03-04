Man assaults cop in Navi Mumbai after being questioned for suspicious behaviour

Thane, Mar 4 (PTI) A case has been registered against an unidentified man for allegedly manhandling a police inspector after he questioned him for loitering in a suspicious manner near a bank in Navi Mumbai, police said on Monday.

The incident took place at around 3.30 am on Sunday in Koparkhairne area.

A police team on night patrolling duty spotted the man loitering in a suspicious manner near a motorbike close to a bank in the area.

When the police tried to enquire with him, he pulled out a sickle from his bag, an official from Koparkhairne police station said.

As the police personnel tried to pin him down, he hit an inspector, who fell and suffered minor injuries. The man escaped taking advantage of the darkness, he said.

The police have registered an FIR against the unidentified man under Indian Penal Code sections 353 (assault or use of criminal force on any person being a public servant in the execution of his duty) and 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant) and provisions of the Arms Act, the official said.

Efforts were on to trace the culprit, he added. PTI COR GK