Man attacked by unidentified assailants at Bengaluru restaurant

Bengaluru, Sep 4 (PTI) Unidentified assailants attacked a man with sharp-edged weapons at a restaurant here on Monday evening, police said.

The victim was identified as V K Gurusamy from Tamil Nadu's Madurai, they said.

Guruswamy was at Sukh Sagar restaurant when he was attacked with sharp-edged weapons by unidentified assailants, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru East, Bheemashankar Guled said.

Police rushed him to the hospital, where he is undergoing surgery, he said.

According to preliminary investigation, Gurusamy is part of a criminal gang. He and his gang members were involved in various criminal activities. A rival gang had hatched a plan to eliminate him, the DCP said.

The two gangs have been rivals for the past 35 years, he said.