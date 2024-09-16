Man 'attacked' during Milad-un-Nabi procession in Mandsaur; cops say situation peaceful

Mandsaur (MP), Sep 16 (PTI) Tension briefly gripped Mandsaur city of Madhya Pradesh on Monday after a man claimed he sustained injuries due to stone pelting and attack by sticks during a procession taken out on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, a police officer said.

The man turned up at the Kotwali police station and claimed in his complaint that he was injured in stone pelting and attack by sticks during the procession, Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Anand told reporters.

"We are recording his statement," he said without disclosing further details.

The situation was under control and peaceful in the city, the SP informed and requested people to shun uploading photos and videos on social media platforms without verifying their authenticity.

State BJP spokesman Yashpal Singh Sisodia, a former MLA from Mandsaur, claimed the situation turned tense due to stone pelting during the procession when it reached near Nehru Bus Stand.

It caused a stampede-like situation and forced businessmen in the area to down shutters of their shops and commercial establishments, he told reporters.

The BJP leader asked authorities to ensure peace and tranquillity in Mandsaur.

Milad-un-Nabi commemorates the birth anniversary of Prophet Mahammad. PTI COR LAL RSY