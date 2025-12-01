Man attacked, killed by brother over property dispute in Beed

Beed, Dec 1 (PTI) A 35-year-old man died after allegedly being attacked by his elder brother in a dispute over property in Maharashtra's Beed district, police said on Monday.

The victim sustained a serious head injury in the assault that took place on Saturday night, but refused to go to a hospital and succumbed at home the next day, an official said.

Police have detained the accused, Shashikant Shahaji Fartade (44), who attacked his brother Sachin with a stick, he said.

The official said that Shashikant, who was addicted to alcohol and cannabis, arrived home intoxicated and demanded that a plot of land registered in their father's name be transferred to him.

The accused allegedly attacked his mother first by grabbing her neck and hitting her with a stick, and also hit his other brother and father when they intervened, he said.

Sachin, the youngest of the brothers, arrived during the commotion, and in a drunken rage, Shashikant allegedly struck him on the head with the stick, the official said.

The victim refused to go to a hospital and died at home on Sunday, he said.

Based on a complaint lodged by relatives, a case was registered, and a probe is underway. PTI COR ARU