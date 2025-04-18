Man attacked, killed by minor wife, paramour in MP's Burhanpur

Burhanpur (MP), Apr 18 (PTI) A man was attacked and killed allegedly by his minor wife and her 20-year-old paramour in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur district, police said on Friday.

The police have arrested two persons and detained two minors in connection with the crime that took place on the Indore-Icchapur Highway on April 12, Superintendent of Police (SP) Devendra Patidar said.

The body of Rahul, a resident of Shahpur village, was found in the shrubs along the highway on April 13, and a post-mortem revealed brutal injury marks, he said.

The official said the victim's minor wife was absconding, and a probe revealed that she was having an affair with a man.

Police took the paramour into custody on suspicion, and following interrogation, he informed about a plan he had hatched with the victim's wife to kill him, he said.

As per the plan, Rahul and his wife were returning home on a motorcycle after dinner on April 12 when she purposely dropped one of her slippers on a speed breaker, signalling the other accused who were following them to attack, Patidar said.

He said that as the girl told her husband to stop the vehicle and got off to get her slipper, the accused attacked him with a beer bottle and dragged him into the shrubs.

The victim was stabbed repeatedly with beer bottles and a sword stick, the official said, adding that the girl left the city with two other accused and stayed in contact with her paramour over the phone.

He said the police have arrested two accused and detained the victim's wife and another minor involved in the murder. PTI COR ADU ARU