Man attacked, killed for blackmailing woman in Thane; two held

Thane, Oct 4 (PTI) A 24-year-old man was attacked and killed allegedly by a woman and her friend in Maharashtra's Thane city on Friday after he blackmailed her with objectionable photos, police said.

The victim, Swayam Satish Paranjape, was attacked with a sickle in the Kopri area of the city in the morning, an official said.

The police have arrested a 20-year-old woman and her friend, Mayuresh Nandkumar Dhumal (24), in connection with the attack, he said.

Paranjape met the accused woman at a wedding in April and convinced her to go for a drive with him. The woman claimed that he drugged her, took her to his house and clicked objectionable photos of her, he said.

The accused has alleged that Paranjape blackmailed her and sent her messages threatening her to meet him, the official said.

He said the woman confided in Dhumal, and the duo confronted the victim, asking him to delete the photos.

Following an argument, Dhumal allegedly attacked the victim with a sickle and killed him, the official said, adding that further probe is underway. PTI COR ARU