Man attacked, killed in Nagpur; one held, two minors detained

Nagpur, Jun 9 (PTI) A man was attacked and killed by three persons in a dispute over a woman in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Sunday.

The police have arrested a 19-year-old man and detained two juveniles in connection with the attack that took place in the MIDC area late on Saturday night, an official said.

The accused attacked the victim, Badal Bhaurao Nimbarte (27), a labour contractor, with sharp-edged weapons and killed him on the spot, he said.

Nimbarte had allegedly made advances at the accused, Raj Anil Patil's girlfriend, and the latter had warned him to stay away from her, the official said.

A case has been registered against the accused under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, he said. PTI COR ARU