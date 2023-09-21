Man attacked with hammers, iron rod in south Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) A man was allegedly thrashed with hammers and iron rods by unidentified men in south Delhi, police said on Thursday.

They said a PCR call regarding the incident was received at 12.37 am at the Tigri police station and a police team rushed the victim to a hospital.

"Balraj Choudhary, a resident of Sangam Vihar, had injuries on his forehead and right arm," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said.

The victim told police that on his way back from his office in Chattarpur, he had dinner at Malviya Nagar and then met his friend Jugal Kishore near his house.

"When he was on his way home, a motorcycle collided with his car. He got out of the car to find out what happened when the motorcycle rider threw chili powder in his eyes. At the same time, a Scorpio car approached from the opposite direction and its occupants assaulted him with iron rods and hammers, before fleeing the scene," the DCP said.

Police teams inspected the crime scene and collected CCTV footage, he added.

Police said Balraj is also listed as a "Bad Character" at the Tigri police station.

"He has been linked to five serious criminal cases and has not been cooperative during the investigation. He did not provide any names of those involved in this incident," the DCP said.

"Prima facie, it seems that the alleged perpetrators might have been known to the victim. Legal action is being pursued and the investigation is ongoing," he added. PTI BM RC