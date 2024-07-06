Man attacked with iron rods in West Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) A man in his late 20s was attacked with iron rods by a group of men in West Delhi's Rajouri garden area, police said on Saturday.

They said the incident took place in Subhash Nagar on Friday night when Niraj Sabharwal, a local, had gone to meet someone.

According to an officer, Sabharwal, who has a criminal record, told police that he was beaten up with iron rods and other blunt objects.

He is undergoing treatment at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital in the city, the officer added.

The officer further said that Sabharwal has named some of the people who attacked him but did not give any reason behind it.

"Facts are being verified from the complainant and the persons named. Legal action will be initiated accordingly," he said.