Man attacks acquaintance with chopper over suspected affair in Thane district

Thane, Mar 7 (PTI) A 35-year-old man allegedly attacked an acquaintance with a sharp object and injured him, suspecting him of having an affair with his wife, in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred in the Kamathghar locality of Bhiwandi in the early hours of March 4, an official said.

Vijay Ragho Saha allegedly attacked Neeraj Subash Saha (20) with a mutton chopper and severely injured him, he said.

The official said the accused suspected the victim of having an affair with his wife and attacked him in a fit of rage.

The injured victim was initially rushed to a local hospital and later shifted to a hospital in Mumbai for advanced treatment, he added.

According to the police, both the accused and the victim belonged to the same village and were acquainted with each other.

A case under section 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered, but no arrest has been made yet. PTI COR ARU