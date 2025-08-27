Man attacks couple in dispute over money paid for job, kills himself

Seoni (MP), Aug 27 (PTI) Enraged by a married couple's demand to return their money after failing to provide a job, a man allegedly attacked them with a knife and later killed himself in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district, police said.

While the woman escaped with minor injuries in the incident which took place on Tuesday evening, her husband was grievously injured and had to be hospitalised, said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Deepak Mishra.

Seoni-based Prakash Thakur (27) and his wife Shraddha (25) were returning in a car with Arshit Verma (22) who had allegedly promised to get a job for Shraddha in the state industries department as manager of the district industries center.

Verma had promised them that they will get the appointment letter in Jabalpur, but in the car he said the authorities will send it through email.

Sensing that they had been cheated, Thakur had an argument with Verma and demanded that he return the money they had paid him.

Verma allegedly attacked Thakur with a knife outside a hotel on the Jabalpur-Seoni highway, ASP Mishra said.

As his wife tried to save him, Verma allegedly attacked her too. He then got out of the car, and slit his throat.

After running a little, he collapsed and died, the official said.

Thakur was rushed to Nagpur for treatment. Details such as how much money the couple had paid Verma will be known only after police record his statement, ASP Mishra said. PTI COR MAS KRK