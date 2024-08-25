Thane man attacks daughter with metal pipe over love affair

Thane: A man has been arrested for allegedly thrashing his 21-year-old daughter with a metal pipe and injuring her over her love affair in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday.

Following a complaint lodged by the woman, the police on Saturday arrested the accused, Bablu Rathod Mandal (45), under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for assault and kidnapping, assistant police inspector Sampat Phadol said.

The woman has alleged that on Friday morning, Mandal and another man abducted her when she was with her boyfriend at Kolegaon in Dombivili. They proceeded to their home in Vashi in an autorickshaw, he said.

The accused allegedly assaulted his daughter with a metal pipe at their house. She sustained fractures to her hands and legs, the official said.