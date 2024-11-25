Man attacks elderly woman for accusing him of stealing potatoes in Nagpur district

Nagpur, Nov 25 (PTI) A 38-year-old farm labourer allegedly attacked and seriously injured an elderly woman for accusing him of stealing potatoes from her house in Nagpur district, police said on Monday.

The accused, Jairam Pundalik Totade (38), has been arrested and booked for attempt to murder.

According to the police, Totade, a resident of Khari Nagoba village, assaulted the woman, Indubai Madhukar Raut (72), on Saturday afternoon.

Totade, a farm labourer, became enraged when he learned Raut had accused him of potato theft. He confronted the elderly woman at her home, and after a heated argument, started beating her up with a stick, leaving her seriously injured, they said.

Villagers rushed her to hospital at Kuhi, where she is undergoing treatment.

An offence under under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 109 (attempt to murder) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) was registered at the Kuhi police station and the accused was arrested, they added. PTI COR RSY