Man attacks ex-girlfriend with rod after she rejected his marriage proposal, held

Thane, Jul 29 (PTI) A 31-year-old man allegedly attacked his former girlfriend with an iron rod after she rejected his marriage proposal in Navi Mumbai, police said on Monday.

The accused, Pritam Mhatre, was arrested days after he attacked the 24-year-old woman on Friday at a beach in front of her friends, an official said.

The injured woman was rushed to a hospital by her friends. She is currently undergoing treatment for head injuries, the official said, adding that a case of attempt to murder was registered under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

The victim works at a school, police said.

The incident comes close on the heels of the brutal murder of a young woman in Uran, also in Navi Mumbai, allegedly by a man who used to harass her. The accused is yet to be arrested, police said. PTI COR NSK