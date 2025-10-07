Man attacks four bus co-passengers with sharp weapon in Odisha's Puri

Bhubaneswar, Oct 7 (PTI) A 35-year-old man allegedly attacked four of his co-passengers in a government-run bus in Odisha's Puri district on Tuesday, police said.

The man suddenly attacked the four people with a sharp weapon inside the bus, which was travelling from Khandahota to Kanas in Puri district, said Puri SP Prateek Singh.

However, the reason behind the attack has not yet been ascertained, the police said.

Following the attack, the other passengers in the bus assaulted the accused, and he also sustained injuries, the SP said.

"At around 10 am, Kanas police station got information about the incident and immediately rushed to the spot. The four injured persons were admitted to Kanas community health centre, and later two of them were shifted to Puri hospital," the SP said.

He said that two other injured passengers have been discharged from the hospital after treatment, while the accused is also under treatment at Puri district headquarters hospital. A case will be filed against the accused, and necessary legal action will be taken against him, Singh said. PTI BBM BBM RG