Man attacks girlfriend over personal dispute in Bhubaneswar, arrested

Bhubaneswar, Nov 23 (PTI) A man allegedly attempted to kill his girlfriend by slitting her throat here over a personal dispute, police said on Sunday.

According to police, both the accused and the victim are from Darjeeling in West Bengal.

The dispute started after the accused, identified as Tinku Gurung (38), suspected that his girlfriend was involved with another person, a police officer said.

Following a heated argument, Gurung attacked the woman while she was selling momos at her shop in the Chandrasekharpur police station area on Saturday evening, the officer added.

The woman was admitted to a private hospital and later discharged after receiving treatment.

"We have registered a case in this connection and arrested the accused," Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena said.