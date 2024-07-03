Man attacks his wife with knife on railway bridge, bystanders save her

Mumbai, Jul 3 (PTI) A 27-year-old woman warded off the knife attack by her husband on Virar railway station bridge near Mumbai on Wednesday and managed to save her life thanks to the timely intervention of bystanders, leading to the arrest of the attacker.

The accused, identified as Shiva Bhim Sharma, was overpowered and handed over to the Government Railway Police, an official said.

The victim, Vishila Sharma, was on her way to work in the morning when her husband gagged her from behind and stabbed her in the neck with a knife.

"The woman held the knife with her hands and started screaming, causing Sharma to panic. He pulled back the knife, injuring his wife's fingers. Meanwhile, people rushed to the woman's aid and overpowered her husband," the official said.

The accused was arrested under section 109 (Attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police are investigating the motive behind the attack, the official added.

Earlier in June, a 20-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her boyfriend even as bystanders watched the incident but didn't intervene. PTI ZA NSK