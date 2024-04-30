Man attacks hospital staff in Kerala for not scheduling appointment

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 30 (PTI) A woman employee of the government medical college here was allegedly attacked by a man on Tuesday after he couldn't get an appointment for an MRI scan.

Jayakumari sustained injuries on her face and was admitted to the hospital, police said.

According to Medical College police, the incident occurred when the accused Anil came for an MRI scan.

Quoting the woman employee, the police said he attacked her without any provocation as he didn't get an appointment.

"He punched her on the face.. and the woman suffered injuries in the unexpected attack. She is admitted to the hospital and is normal now," they said.

A case was registered against the accused under various sections of the Kerala Healthcare Services Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC), they added. PTI LGK ROH