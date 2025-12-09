Man attacks jeweller with knife at his shop; escapes without taking any valuables

Palghar, Dec 9 (PTI) A jeweller sustained grievous injuries after a miscreant attacked him with a knife at his shop in Vasai town of Maharashtra's Palghar district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred around noon at the shop located in Jai Nagar area, they said.

The accused stormed into the shop and attacked its owner Kalu Singh with a knife, injuring him. The masked attacker immediately fled from the scene. People present there rushed the jeweller to a nearby hospital where he is being treated at present, an official said.

DCP Vasai Division Purnima Chowgule-Shringi told reporters that the police were probing the incident from all angles.

"As the accused did not take anything from the shop, the motive behind the attack may be something other than robbery," she said.

A case was registered at the Valiv police station in this connection, the official said, adding that the police are examining the CCTV footage and recording statements as a part of the probe. PTI COR NP