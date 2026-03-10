Man attacks neighbour with hammer for sending personal message to wife

Alappuzha (Kerala), Mar 10 (PTI) A 28-year-old man was attacked with a hammer allegedly by his neighbour for sending a message to his wife, police said on Tuesday.

The man, identified as Shibin Raj, sustained serious skull injuries in the attack and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital, they added.

The incident happened on Monday afternoon near Kommady in this coastal district.

According to police, Raj had allegedly sent a personal message to the wife of his neighbour, Joji, the accused.

Following an altercation between the duo, the accused had allegedly attacked Raj with a hammer.

A manhunt is on to nab the accused, police said, adding that a case was registered based on the complaint of the injured man's wife. PTI LGK ADB