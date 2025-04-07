Man attacks pregnant wife in public, arrested in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Apr 7 (PTI) A pregnant woman was brutally attacked with cement bricks in public, allegedly by her husband, who has since been arrested, police said on Monday.

A video of the incident has gone viral, triggering widespread outrage.

According to police, the accused, Basharath (32), an interior designer, and Shabana (22), a native of Kolkata, met in a shared auto during a visit to Ajmer Dargah in Rajasthan in January 2023.

They fell in love, and Basharath visited her home in Kolkata in May 2024. The couple got married in October 2024 in Kolkata.

Shabana moved to Hyderabad earlier this year, but the couple began facing family issues, a police release said.

On March 29, she was admitted to a private hospital due to weakness and vomiting. She reportedly informed hospital staff that her husband had been abusing her.

At around 10 pm on April 1, the accused arrived at the hospital to take her home, but she refused.

Following an argument—reportedly provoked by certain remarks—Basharath dragged her out and threw her onto the road near the hospital. He then struck her on the chest and head with two cement bricks, hitting her around 12–14 times before fleeing the scene.

Hospital staff who rushed to the spot identified her.

The accused was arrested on the night of April 2 and produced before a local court on April 3, the release added.

The woman, who was found unconscious, is currently undergoing medical treatment. PTI SJR SSK SJR SSK ROH