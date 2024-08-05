Man attacks wife with blade, slits his wrist

Mumbai, Aug 5 (PTI) A 32-year-old man from Mumbai allegedly attacked his wife with a razor blade on Monday and also cut his own wrist following domestic issues, police said.

The woman suffered serious injuries in the incident which took place at around 10 am on Khadilkar Road in Girgaon area of South Mumbai, they said.

The couple was later hospitalised.

Sagar Belose and his wife Shital Sudhakar Chavan (30) had disputes over domestic issues due to which she left his home and was staying with her parents for the last one month.

The man had tried to contact her, but she was ignoring him, an official said.

In the morning, when the woman was on way to her office in Girgaon, her husband allegedly attacked her with a blade, the official said.

The woman received serious injuries on her neck and face, he said.

After attacking her, the man harmed self by slitting his wrist with the blade, the official said.

The woman was rushed to a private hospital and the man was taken to a government medical facility for treatment. Both were out of danger, he said.

A case was registered against the man at V P Road police station and a probe was underway into it, he added. PTI DC GK