Man attacks woman with knife in Thiruvananthapuram; attempts suicide

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 18 (PTI) A man on Wednesday allegedly cut a woman on her neck by barging into her house near Nemom here, police said.

After attacking her, the man ran away from the place and then attempted to kill himself by slitting his throat, Nemom police said.

They were both allegedly in a relationship for some time, police said.

They were hospitalised at the Government Medical College and would be undergoing surgery, they said.

The incident occurred around 9 am when the man allegedly barged into the woman's home.

Police said that according to its preliminary probe, the woman was keeping her distance from the man for some time and that may have led to the incident. PTI HMP HMP KH