Man attacks younger brother, sister-in-law with knife in Meerut, woman dies

Meerut, May 1 (PTI) A man allegedly attacked his younger brother and his wife with a knife following a domestic dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district, leaving the woman dead, police said.

City Superintendent of Police Ayush Vikram Singh said the incident took place in Sadhunagar Colony on Wednesday evening. The accused, Ikramuddin, got into an argument with his younger brother, Rajuddin, which escalated into violence.

"During the altercation, Ikramuddin stabbed Rajuddin in the leg and attacked his wife, Sayana (40), in the chest and abdomen with a knife," Singh said. Both victims were rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared Sayana dead.

Based on a complaint filed by Rajuddin, a case of murder has been registered against Ikramuddin and his wife Najma.

"Local residents caught the accused after the incident and handed him over to the police," Singh added.

Police said they have arrested both the accused and initiated an investigation into the matter.