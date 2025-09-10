Man attempts self-immolation in Lucknow

Lucknow, Sep 10 (PTI) A man attempted set himself on fire with an inflammable substance on the Vikramaditya Marg area here on Wednesday, police said.

Police responded quickly to the scene, rescued the 48-year-old man, and transported him to a civil hospital for treatment.

Yogendra, a resident of Aligarh, was in Lucknow with his brother, Guddu, and another woman. The reason he made the self-immolation bid and the reason he was in Lucknow are still be ascertained.

He claimed that four men from his neighborhood in Aligarh -- Danish, Wasim, Nazim and Master -- took Rs 6 lakh from him for gambling activities. "When he tried to get his money back, they verbally abused him," a police statement said.

Gautampalli police have contacted Aligarh Police to initiate a probe. Further investigation is underway.