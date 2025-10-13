Man attempts self-immolation near CM's residence in UP

Lucknow, Oct 13 (PTI) A 30-year-old man attempted self-immolation on Monday morning at an intersection near Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence here, police said.

According to the police, Shivam Kumar Verma, a resident of Ujarbara village in Barabanki district, poured flammable substance on himself and set himself ablaze around 10.30 am near Vikramaditya Marg crossing.

Upon receiving information, police arrived at the scene and rushed Verma to the Civil Hospital for treatment, Sub-Inspector (SI) Gautampalli, Aditya Singh said.

He is currently undergoing treatment, he added.

Officials said Verma had lodged a case of criminal breach of trust, criminal intimidation, and intentional insult to provoke breach of peace at the Fatehpur police station in Barabanki. The investigating officer had already submitted the charge sheet in court.

Preliminary inquiry suggests that Verma was distressed over the non-arrest of the accused in the case and tried to immolate himself in protest.

Lucknow police stated that they are in contact with Barabanki police for further details.