Man attempts self-immolation over property dispute in Rajasthan; policeman shunted

Jaipur, Sep 10 (PTI) A man suffered 35 per cent burns after he attempted self-immolation in Kaladera village here over a property dispute, police said on Tuesday.

Kaladera police station in-charge Naresh Kanwar was shunted to police lines for failing to act on a complaint given by the victim, a senior official said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Govindgarh) Rajesh Jangid said Subhash Sain and Mahavir Prasad Sharma had a dispute over a plot of land in Sunar Mohalla and the matter reached the village panchayat.

On Monday evening, while the matter was being deliberated upon, Sain's son, Dilip, 35, accused the sarpanch and others of conspiring with Sharma to occupy the land and set himself on fire, Jangid said.

He was rushed to the local hospital where the doctors referred him to Sawai Mansingh Hospital in Jaipur, the officer said. Doctors have said that Sain is out of danger.

According to the officer, Sain had lodged a police complaint three days ago but Kanwar failed to act on it.

Jaipur (Rural) Superintendent of Police has sent the Kaladera police station in-charge to police lines, he said.