Man attempts suicide after killing wife with shovel in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jul 19 (PTI) A man allegedly hacked his wife to death with a shovel and later attempted suicide by consuming poison in Rajasthan's Anupgarh district, police said Friday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Surendra Kumar said that the incident took place in Char LM village on Friday, where Kartara Ram (45) killed his wife Nathli Devi (42) by hitting her with a shovel and later tried to commit suicide by drinking a poisonous substance.

Ram has been admitted to the hospital for treatment, he said, adding that during interrogation with the villagers, it was found that he was suffering from mental illness and was taking medications for it.

The ASP said a case of murder has been registered against the husband.

The body has been kept in a hospital mortuary for post-mortem, which will be conducted on Saturday, he said. PTI AG NB