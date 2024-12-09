Man attempts to kill child over family dispute

Erode (Tamil Nadu), Dec 9 (PTI) Man allegedly attempted to kill his four-year-old daughter in Erode on Monday due to a family dispute, police said.

Advertisment

Thirumalai Selvan (30) was living with his wife Sukanya (23), their seven-year-old son, and four-year-old daughter in Madurai. Following a family quarrel, Sukanya moved to her parental home in Manickampalayam, Erode, with her children several months ago.

On Monday morning, Thirumalai Selvan, reportedly intoxicated, went to his wife’s place, quarrelled with her, and compelled her to return to Madurai with him.

When she refused, he allegedly poured petrol from a bottle onto his wife and two children and attempted to set them on fire, in a fit of anger, police said.

Advertisment

While Sukanya and their son managed to escape, Thirumalai Selvan allegedly set their daughter on fire. The girl screamed for help, prompting her mother and neighbours to rush to the spot and try to extinguish the flames.

Despite their efforts, the girl suffered severe burn injuries and was immediately rushed to the Erode Government Headquarters Hospital, where she is receiving intensive treatment, police added.

Upon receiving the information, Erode North Police arrived at the spot, apprehended Thirumalai Selvan, and took him to the police station for questioning based on a complaint filed by his wife, Sukanya. PTI CORR SSK ADB