Man attempts to kill estranged wife in broad daylight in Kerala

Kochi, Mar 20 (PTI) A man allegedly tried to kill his estranged wife by stabbing her in the throat in broad daylight at a public place near Kalamassery here on Wednesday morning, police said.

The couple, belonging to different faiths, were married eight years ago, but were living separately for the last five years due to some marital discord, police said, adding that they have a six-year-old child who is with the father.

Today, the husband asked the wife to come back, but she refused and in the ensuing argument, he stabbed her in the neck with a knife which hit one of the veins leading to heavy bleeding.

The incident occurred around 9.30 am, they said.

The woman is admitted to a private hospital and is in a critical condition, while the husband is in custody and being questioned. PTI HMP HMP ROH