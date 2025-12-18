Man attempts to rape toddler girl in UP's Balrampur, held after encounter

Balrampur (UP), Dec 18 (PTI) A rape attempt was made on a three-year-old girl in the Dehat area here after which police swung into action and arrested the accused after an encounter, an official said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday when a woman had taken her three-year-old daughter to the fields. While she was busy with her work, her child began playing nearby, Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar said.

During this time, Kallu, 25, a resident of the same village, allegedly took the child to his house, he said, adding that upon not finding her daughter, the woman reached Kallu’s house, where she reportedly found him attempting to rape the child.

The accused fled the spot as the woman raised an alarm, Kumar said.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

The accused was arrested after an encounter, Kumar said, adding that the girl has been sent for medical examination.

Based on the medical report, police will take further action, he said.