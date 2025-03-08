Man attempts to set beggar ablaze in Latur district; held

Latur, Mar 8 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly attempting to set a beggar on fire in Maharashtra's Latur district, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred at midnight on March 4 in Ausa city, an official said.

He said the accused, Yogesh Sidram Butte, allegedly poured petrol on a beggar who was sleeping in front of a shop and attempted to set him ablaze.

The official said the victim was seriously injured in the incident and was rushed for treatment first to Ausa and then to a hospital in Latur.

He said the accused admitted to the crime and claimed that the victim had earlier insulted him with abusive language. PTI COR ARU