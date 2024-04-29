Man attending brother-in-law's wedding killed over parking of vehicle

Latur, Apr 29 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death following a dispute over parking of a vehicle in Latur district of Maharashtra, leading to the arrest of one of the accused, police said on Monday.

Advertisment

The victim, identified as Ankush Pawar (30), had come to attend his brother-in-law's marriage at Ekambi-Tanda village in Ausa tehsil on Sunday, said Assistant Police Inspector Rahul Kumar Bhol.

"An argument broke out between Pawar and the neighbour of his father-in-law over parking of a vehicle. He was beaten up with a stick and an iron rod on his head. He died on the way to a hospital in Latur," Bhol said.

Police registered a case of murder and further investigation is underway, he added. PTI COR NSK