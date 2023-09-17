Man, aunt killed in road accident in UP's Balrampur

Balrampur (UP), Sep 17 (PTI) A 25-year-old man and his aunt were killed here on Sunday when their motorbike collided head-on with a tractor-trolley, police said.

The accident took place near the Bijlipur turn on the Tulsipur-Balrampur road here, they added.

The deceased have been identified as Vinay Kumar, who was driving the bike, and his aunt Anarkali (50), Circle Officer (city) Gajanan Rai said.

The duo were going to their relative's place in Kanchanpur. Their bike collided head-on with a speeding tractor-trolley at the Bijlipur turn, killing Vinay on the spot and leaving Anarkali injured, Rai said.

Anarkali was rushed to a hospital where she succumbed to her injuries, the CO said.

The two bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he added.

Rai said that the tractor-trolley has been recovered, adding that efforts are on to nab its driver. PTI COR NAV RPA