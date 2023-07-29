Man axes son to death in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum

Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Jul 29 (PTI) A youth, who had rushed to rescue his mother, was axed to death allegedly by his father in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district, police said on Saturday.

Maangta Surin (60) was engaged in a brawl with his wife Mukta Surin over a domestic issue at Kadamdiha village under Goilkera police station on Friday night when their 21-year-old son Turam rushed to rescue his mother, police said.

In a fit of rage, Maangta picked up an axe and hit Turam on his head and fled, police said, adding that the youth was killed on the spot.

Police have launched a hunt to apprehend the culprit, police said. PTI COR BS MNB