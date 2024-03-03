Man axes wife, two daughters to death, attempts suicide in Chandrapur

Chandrapur, Mar 3 (PTI) A 45-year-old man allegedly hacked his wife and two daughters to death with an axe and attempted suicide at his home in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Sunday, police said.

Advertisment

The incident occurred in a village in Nagbhid tehsil and the bodies of the three women were found by a relative in the early hours of the day, an official said.

The accused, Ambadas Talmale, allegedly attacked his daughters Pranali (19) and Tejaswini (20) with an axe and proceeded to kill his wife Alka (40) after a quarrel over the family's finances, superintendent of police Mummaka Sudarshan said.

Talmale also allegedly attempted to kill himself but was caught by the police, he said.

The accused has been taken into custody and further probe is underway, the official said. PTI COR ARU